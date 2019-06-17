Tanker runs over woman at Nerkundram; 3 men injured

Chennai: A woman died on the spot after a water lorry ran over her at Nerkundram early this morning. The victim was identified as Kaliammal (49) of Nerkumdram.

Her husband Vijayakumar (49) who was with her, suffered injuries, along with two others identified as Tamilselvan (33) of Gummidipoondi and Bakiyaraj (32) of Nerkundram, when the lorry lost control and hit them.

The incident took place at 4.30 am, when Kaliammal and others were waiting for bus. Police said the lorry driver was overspeeding which was the reason behind the mishap. The vehicle was going to Senneerkuppam from Koyambedu to fetch water.

Kaliammal ran an eatery at Koyambedu with Vijayakumar. The duo was on their way to Koyambedu market to buy fish for their stall.

While the injured men were admitted to Government Kilpauk Hospital for treatment, Kaliammal’s body was sent to the same hospital for post mortem. The lorry driver Vijaya Balan (35) of Mayiladuthurai was arrested.