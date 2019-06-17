Traders federation seeks police action against writer Jeyamohan

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Vaniga Sangangalin Peravai has presented a memorandum to Kanyakumari Superintendent of Police to register a case against famous Tamil, Malayalam writer B Jeyamohan in an assault case.

Provision shop-owner Selvam was arrested for assaulting Jeyamohan over a dispute recently. The peravai members met the SP today and told him that they have evidence that Jeyamohan also hit Selvam and wanted a case registered against him.

Otherwise it would seem like a one-sided case, they argued.

Trouble began 15 June when Jeyamohan bought dosa batter from his regular grocer in Parvathypuram, Nagercoil, where he lives. But since he found that the batter was not right, he took it back to the shop and complained about it.

According to Jeyamohan’s complaint to the police, while he was talking to owner Deepa, her husband Selvam assaulted him. He then got himself admitted to the Asaripallam Government Hospital and lodged a complaint with the Vadaseri police against Selvam.

The grocer was picked up for interrogation and then arrested.

The latest version is that Jeyamohan not only complained about the batter, but also hit Deepa. This led to Selvam attacking him. The men allegedly exchanged blows.

So, the peravai has questioned the partiality of the police in registering a case only against Selvam and not the writer. They want action taken against Jeyamohan also.

Deepa has also been hospitalised, it is said.