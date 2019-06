Actor Vijay Sethupathi shared screen space with Rajinikanth in Petta.

He is now shooting for the Telugu movie Sye Re Narasimha Reddy with Chiranjeevi.

The buzz is that he will act in a Malayalam movie alongside Mammootty.

The film will be a bilingual film and will be released in Tamil and Malayalam.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently awaiting the release of Arun Kumar’s Sindhubaadh and is also shooting for a film titled Sanga Thamizhan, which will be directed by Vijay Chandar.