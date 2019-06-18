20 students fall from moving bus while celebrating Bus Day

Chennai: Despite the Madras High Court ban on ‘Bus Day’ celebrations, students in the city ignored the order on the very first day of the new academic year Monday and went ahead with their plans, posing a risk to themselves and others.

This resulted in over 20 students falling from a moving MTC bus, the video of which has gone viral on social media. One of the youth has suffered grievous injuries and the police have started a crackdown against the wrong-doers.

According to sources, as arts and science colleges reopened Monday, students decided to commemorate the occasion by celebrating ‘Bus Day’.

“Students of Pachaiyappa’s College took the MTC bus 40A under their control. They created nuisance on the bus and planted a huge banner and flowers. A large number of students were sitting on top of the bus and some were following on two-wheelers. When the bus driver applied a sudden brake at Pulla Avenue at Aminjikarai to avoid hitting a motorcycle, around 20 students who were sitting on the roof fell. One was severely injured and others were slightly hurt,” said sources.

Even as the video of the incident went viral and sent shock waves among social media users, the police have registered cases under CrPC section 143, 290 Indian Penal Code and 41(VI) of MCP Act. Ten students of the college were named accused in the case for creating nuisance in public. They were detained and later released on station bail.

(With inputs from M CHITHARTH & NAOMI N)