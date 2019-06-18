Chennai rowdy admitted to Stanley hospital with bullet in body

Chennai: The police arrested two men this morning for causing a bullet injury to one of their associates, allegedly by mistake, on 7 June at Annai Sivagami Nagar, Ennore.

The victim, identified as Senthil (33), was shot at by his friend and history-sheeter Alexander while they were drinking at an open ground in Ennore.

On 7 June night, Senthil, Alexander and P T Ramesh were drinking together. Alexander had earlier taken a gun belonging to Ramesh and kept it in his hip.

Under the influence of alcohol, he took the gun and showed it off to Senthil when it accidentally went off, with the bullet piercing Senthil’s buttocks.

Even as Alexander apologised, Senthil asked him to go into hiding. Alexander arranged for Rs 5,000 from his father and gave it to Senthil for treatment.

For 10 days, Senthil went to small clinics for treatment but did not disclose to the doctors or his family that a bullet was inside his body.

Yesterday, unable to bear the pain, he went to Government Stanley Hospital and told a doctor what had happened.

Stanley hospital informed the police about the incident and police arrested Ramesh and Alexander for an inquiry. The police also seized bullets and a gun from Ramesh.

They said the trio are law and order offenders and are known in Ennore area as the rivals of rowdy Dhanashekar. Senthil was set to undergo a surgery today.