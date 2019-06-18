Dairy Day launches Chilli Guava in TN, 2 other States

Chennai: Leading ice cream brand, Dairy Day has launched a new product named ‘Chilli Guava’, in Tamilnadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka at Rs 20 for a 60 ml stick.

Director, Dairy Day, M N Jaganath, said, “The ice cream industry is one of the most innovative verticals in the food sector. At Dairy Day we constantly strive to offer our customers the best in terms of quality and flavours. Chilli Guava adds to our range of mouth-watering combinations unique to India such as Paan Twist, Gajar Halwa, Gulab Jamun among others. Ice cream aficionados can look forward to more innovative fresh new flavours from Dairy Day.”

A release said Dairy Day offers more than 150 products in over 30 flavours in a variety of cups, cones, sticks, tubs and other novelties.