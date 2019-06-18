Honda sells 1 lakh Amaze sedans in 13 months

Chennai: Japanese car major, Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), has announced that its second generation Amaze has crossed the one lakh sales mark in 13 months since its launch in May 2018.

A release from the manufacturer states that this is the fastest one lakh sales number recorded by any new model launched by HCIL in India.

To commemorate the success of the model, HCIL has introduced a special Ace Edition of the car that is based on VX grade in both diesel and petrol models.

Senior vice president and director, Marketing & Sales, HCIL, Rajesh Goel, said, ‘(The) all new second generation Honda Amaze has been a game changer for HCIL achieving exceptional success with over one lakh sales in record 13 months translating into 20 per cent higher sales as compared to first gen Amaze that was launched in 2013. The bold styling of Amaze has appealed to lot of SUV intenders and first-time buyers. We would like to thank our customers for the confidence and continuous support that has enabled the brand to grow so strongly.’

The ex-showroom price (all India) of the Amaze Ace Edition starts from Rs 7.89 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 8.99 lakh for the diesel.