Man loses high-end phone to snatchers at Mylapore, in Chennai

Chennai: Bike-borne phone-snatchers fled with a pedestrian’s expensive phone at C P Ramaswamy Road, Mylapore, last night.

According to the police, K Subramaniam (24), a resident of Nattu Muthu Street, worked at a private hospital at Abiramapuram.

Last night, at 9.30, he was returning home from work when the incident took place.

The police said he was speaking over the phone which was a OnePlus brand and walking on C P Ramaswamy Road when two men on a two-wheeler came from behind and snatched his phone and escaped.

Subsequently, Subramaniam lodged a complaint with the Mylapore police.

The police said there were two CCTV cameras at the spot which are being examined.