Nubia launches Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone at Rs 35,999

Chennai: Gaming smartphone Red Magic 3 has been launched in the country with prices starting at Rs 35,999.

Its manufacturer, Nubia, claims the handset has specifications including a game boost button, touch-sensitive shoulder triggers, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6.65 inch screen with 90hz refresh rate, 4D vibration, dual front-facing stereo speakers and a 5,000mAh battery.

The mobile supports up to 27W quick charging. To be available on sale from 27 June on Flipkart, the smartphone will have two variants – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.