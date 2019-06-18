Rs 4 lakh stolen from clinic, pharmacy at Mylapore, in Chennai

Chennai: Unidentified persons broke into a clinic and pharmacy at Mylapore, and decamped with Rs 4 lakh last night.

According to the police, the theft took place at Sree Baalaji Medicals and adjoining clinic run by Dr E Thiyagarajan (62), a general physician and diabetologist, on Madha Church Road.

In his complaint, Dr Thiyagarajan said yesterday at 9 pm, he had closed the clinic and left for the day.

At 7 am, the following day, he got a call from James, who runs a fancy store nearby, that the clinic door was found open.

The police arrived at the spot and found four big shutter locks of the clinic and pharmacy tampered with.

They are checking the two CCTV cameras available nearby to pin down the thieves.