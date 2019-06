‘Thirukkural’ elocution, drawing contest to be conducted in TN, Pondy

Chennai: Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam, the literary wing of the Shriram group, is organising Thirukkural elocution and drawing contest 2019, the annual State-level competition, from 27 July to 25 August, for school and college students across 10 centres covering Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

According to a press release, the Chennai zone competition will be held at Dr MGR-Janaki Arts & Science College for Women, Raja Annamalaipuram, 27 July.

The contest at other centres will be held as follows:

Puducherry (28 July)

Madurai (3 August)

Nellai (4 August)

Tiruvarur (10 August)

Tiruchi (11 August)

Coimbatore (17 August)

Erode (18 August)

Salem (24 August)

Vellore (25 August)

The contestants will be divided into three groups:

Juniors (classes 6-8)

Seniors (classes 9-12)

College (UG, PG, engineering, medical and polytechnic students)

Interested candidates can collect the application forms from the nearest Shriram Chits branch or Shriram Chits, # 145, Santhome High Road, Mylapore, Chennai, or download it from www.shriramchits.com

The last date for submitting the filled-in application form is 20 July.

For details, contact: 044 – 4021 4100.

WHAT TO SPEAK

Each contestant can speak for 5 minutes on any of the topics mentioned below:

* Junior level: ‘Sorvu ilaal pen’ (56) or ‘Enaithaanum nallavai ketka’ (416) or ‘Evvathu uraivathu ulagam’ (426) or ‘Aruvinaiyum maandathu amaichu’ (631)

* Senior level: ‘Aran alla seyyaamai nandru’ (157) or ‘Selvaarkkuch sellaathathu ill’ (472) or ‘Solluka sollai’ (645) or ‘Theethu indri vantha porul’ (754)

* College level: ‘Vaaimaiyin nalla pira’ (300) or `Sol porukkum panpudai vendan’ (389) or ‘Urin uyir anjaa maravar’ (778) or ‘Kettaan enappaduthal nandru’ (967)

WHAT TO DRAW (60 minutes)

* Junior level: ‘Katrilan aayinum ketka’ (414) or ‘Kaakkai karavaa karaindunnum’ (527) or ‘Thozhutha gaiyullum padai odungum’ (828) or ‘Alavarindu unka’ (943)

* Senior level: ‘Anbilaar ellaam thamakku uriyar’ (72) or ‘Selvaththul ellaam thalai’ (411) or ‘Nedum punalul vellum muthalai’ (495) or ‘Kundreri yaanaipor kandatraal’ (758)

*College level: ‘Erin uzhaa ar uzhavar’ (14) or `Mazhiththalum Neettalum vendaa’ (280) or `Uruvu kandu ellaamai vendum’ (667) or ‘Uzhuvaar ulagaththaarkku aani’ (1032)