‘Ambu Aim Panran Just Miss’ is directed by R Vignesh

Quirky titles are the order of the day in Tamil cinema. Joining the list is Ambu Aim Panran Just Miss. To be directed by R Vignesh, who worked as assistant director of TN07 4777, the movie has Varun and Jayashree in lead roles. Srinath, Motta Rajendran, Rahul Thatha, Lollu Sabha Manohar are also in the cast.

The movie has five songs and music is by Jaigiri. One of the sings was shot in Bangkok. Cinematograohy is by Vijaya Mohan.

Says the director, “The movie is a rom-com. Two young couple meet in a park and what happens between them in a day forms the crux.” Produced by Lee Pictures, plans are ion to release the movie in August.