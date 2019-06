Sangara Lingam shines in TNCA fifth division league 

Chennai: An unbeaten 99 by Sangara Lingam for National Recreation Club helped his team beat Hunters XI by 164 runs in a TNCA League Championship Fifth Division Dr P Subbarayan Shield match.

Those promoted to fourth division are Perambur United Club, Komaleeswarar Cricket, Hunters XI, National Recreation Club, Magnet Cricket Club.

Those relegated to Sixth Division are Amar Cricket Club, Jaihind Cricket Club, T V Sivaprakasam Memorial Sports Club, Ashok Leyland Athletic Association.

SCORES

National Recreation Club 284 for 9 in 50 overs (T Sangara Lingam 99 not out, M Manikandan 40, V Mahalingam 39, R Sathish Kumar 4 for 55) beat Perambur United Club 120 in 32.4 overs (T Sangara Lingam 3 for 2)

National Recreation Club 150 in 45.3 overs (R Suresh Kumar 59, C Marimuthu 5 for 27, K Sukumar 3 for 54) beat Hunters XI 102 in 39.3 overs (S Sudhan Pargunan 38, R Suresh Kumar 3 for 36, V Murali 3 for 10)

Magnet Cricket Club 121 in 47 overs (S Sudhan Pargunan 5 for 15, K Sukumar 3 for 32) lost to Hunters XI 125 for 2 in 22.5 overs (S Satish Kumar 61, Sai Kiran Ramesh Babu 36 not out)

Komaleeswarar Cricket Club 103 in 27 overs (R S Murali Mohan 5 for 20) lost to Perambur United Club 104 for 6 in 24 overs (R S Murali Mohan 33, P Sivakumar 4 for 26)