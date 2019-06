TNCA inter-districts tourney: Nithin, Pranav score centuries for Kanchi

Chennai: Nithin scored a splendid 129 that helped Kancheepuram post 393 runs in the first day of TNCA Inter-Districts Under-19 Tournament (Quarter Finals) match against Tirupur. Pranav Kumar also scored an unbeaten 101.

Kancheepuram

Kancheepuram 393 for 9 in 90 overs (G R Nithin 129 (182b, 22X4), R Yash 79, Pranav Kumar 101 not out (123b, 13X4, 2X6), Karthik Venkatesh 3 for 71, M Naveen Kumar 3 for 60) vs Tirupur

Madurai

Salem 236 in 80.5 overs (S J Krithick 47, R Harshan 75 not out, E Umasankar 6 for 60) Vs Madurai 27 for no loss in 8 overs.

Thiruvallur vs Coimbatore at Tiruvallur

Thiruvallur 157 in 58.1 overs (R Vivek 51, R Raja Guru 41, Aditya Kumar Gaurav 6 for 35) vs Coimbatore 51 for 9 in 31 overs (S Taarakesh 6 for 21)

Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri 209 in 59.3 overs (S Bharath Kumar 74, I T Hariharsuthan 55 not out, A Salman Faris 4 for 45) vs Kanyakumari 105 for 4 in 29 overs.