Vijay Antony to act in Vijay Milton movie

Close on the heels of Kolaigaran success, actor-music composer Vijay Antony has signed a movie that is directed by Goli Soda fame Vijay. They will again be produced by the team of Kolaigaran, which includes Pradeep Kumar, Kamal Bohra and G Dhananjayan.

“I will be an out-and-out action film. Vijay Milton will be writing, directing and shooting the film. We are planning to go on floors from 1 October.”

Vijay Milton has confirmed the film will be an out-and-out action film. Meanwhile, Kolaigaran has emerged as a box-office hit with first week gross of over Rs 15 crore from Tamilnadu. The film is doing decent business in Telugu where it was dubbed and released as Killer.

