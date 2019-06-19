Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Sindhubaadh’ gets UA

Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Sindhubaadh‘ has been censored. The movie has managed UA certificate. The makers say that there was no cuts for any scene from the censors.

Directed by S U Arun Kumar, the movie has Anjali as heroine. Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya plays a pivotal role. Music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Vijay Sethupathi, says, “Arun Kumar and I share an excellent rapport. We worked together in Pannayarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi before. It is our third collaboration. He is a wonderful filmmaker and I am confident that after Sindhubaadh, he will direct other actors.”

“It is about a man, who goes in search of his wife abducted. I essay the role of a person who is short of hearing. Anjali’s character has to speak loudly in the film. She is a person who speaks loudly in real life. Whole story revolves around her,” he adds.

