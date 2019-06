Keerthy Suresh will begin shooting for a heroine-oriented film being produced by journalist turned producer Mahesh Koneru.

She tasted success with Kalyan Ram’s 118 is leaving no stone unturned to make this is special film. He is taking his entire unit to Spain to can a huge episode. The film introduces newcomer Narendranath as director.

Keerthy and her team has left for Spain for a 45-day long schedule. She won accolades for her portrayal of Savitri in Mahanati and is now flooded with offers.