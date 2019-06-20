Filmmaker Maghizh Thirumeni turns actor

Joining the long list of directors dinning greasepaint is Maghizh Thirumeni. A former associate of Selvaraghavan and Gautham Menon, Magizh Thirumeni helmed movies including ‘Meghamen’, ‘Thadayara Thaaka’ and ‘Thadam’.

Sources say that he will turn actor with a movie starring Vijay Sethupathi and Amala Paul. Directing the movie is Vekata Krishnan Rehanth, a former associate of Jananathan.

Vijay Sethupathi plays a musician, Amal Paul appears as costume designer. Magizh Thirumeni will be playing the role of an activisit, who fights for the society. Shooting began in Pazhani recently.