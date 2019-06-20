Former Metro staff held for fraud

Chennai: Months after a metro rail staff cheated to the tune of Rs 23 lakhs, police arrested him from Thoriapakkam. According to the police, Bharakanth Banu (22) worked as an assistant account until September 2018.

He was in charge of settling accounts of a contract with a private company. However, through fraud he took Rs 23,53,300 and subsequently quit the job.

Months later the incident came to light. The private firm also lodged a complaint with Assistant Commissioner of metro rail, Jayaraman. Koyambedu law and Order Inspector, investigated the case and arrested Banu. Police recovered Rs 8 lakh from him. He alleged that he spent the money to conduct a grand wedding for himself.