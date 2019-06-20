Nadigar Sangam polls: Vishal knocks HC’s doors

Chennai: Nadigar Sangam general secretary Vishal today approached the High Court against the Registrar of Societies’ move to cancel the elections for the sangam.

Though Vishal requested to take up the case today itself, Justice Aadhikesavalu rejected it and said the petition will be taken up for hearing if it is listed tomorrow.

The Registrar cancelled the election stating that they need time to enquire with those who were suspended or dismissed from the association for various reasons and have been denied the right to vote. Since it may take some time, the election process would be stopped till then, an order said.

The Pandavar Ani of Nasser and Vishal has alleged that it was a deliberate attempt to stop the elections. Poochi Murugan, contesting on behalf of Pandavar Ani, said, “This is against democracy. There is an attempt to deliberately cancel elections to stop us from winning.”

He also said they would face the latest order legally. Murugan said this would be decided after a meeting of the office-bearers of their group. Members of the Pandavar Ani yesterday met Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit as the confusion mounted on the elections to Nadigar Sangam.