PETA wants Jiiva’s film ‘Gorilla’ banned

Jiiva’s next Gorilla features a real chimpanzee as one of the leads.

The makers said that they took special permission to shoot for the film in Bangkok along with the trained monkey and they are also in the process of acquiring clearance certificate from the Animal Welfare Board.

However, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has issued a statement requesting the audience to boycott the film. They wrote, “Abuse is never entertainment — and the exploitation of a chimpanzee named Kong in the film Gorilla is straight-up animal abuse. Join us in calling for a ban on the use of animals in film, TV, and advertising.”

PETA also listed out reasons on why the film should be banned. Directed by debutant Don Sandy, the film is touted to be a commercial entertainer, which revolves around bank robbery. The film also features Sathish, Shalini Pandey, Motta Rajendran, Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu and Vivek Prasanna in crucial roles. Bankrolled by Vijay Raghavendra, the film is all set to hit the screens on 5 July.