Suseenthiran speaks about his acting sojourn

“Director Mysskin suggested my name for a crucial role in Suttupidikka Utharavu. Vikranth approached me immediately. I agreed to do it after I was mightily impressed with the script,” says filmmaker-turned-actor Suseenthiran.

Helmed by Ramprakash Rayappa, Suttupidikka Utharavu hit the screens last week. Suseenthiran’s performance in the film was widely appreciated.

Speaking to News Today, Suseenthiran, says, “I haven’t made it big as filmmaker. Acting can still wait. But if I come across interesting scripts, I am to don the greaspaint.”

He adds, “My directorial ventures Angelina and Kennedy Club are almost complete. I am not sure which one will hit the screens first. Champion is also nearing its completion. Angeline is a new-age thriller. Audience will like it.It speaks about the need for women to be courageous.”

Is he interested in doing sequels? No, says Suseenthiran. You cannot do justice to a script by writing its sequel much later. If it is made as two-part film, it will go well with masses and perfect example is Baahubali, he adds.

He presented Ramprakash Rayappa with a gold chain thanking him for the opportunity to be part of his film.