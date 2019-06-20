TNCA inter-districts tournament: Sumesh bowls Thiruvallur to big win

Chennai: Sumesh Ashok Kumar had a six-wicket haul to help Thiruvallur earn an emphatic 202-run victory over Coimbatore in the TNCA Inter-Districts, U-19 Tournament quarter-finals.

Thiruvallur scored 157 in the first innings and in reply, Coimbatore were bowled out for a paltry 51, with S Taarakesh taking six wickets. Thiruvallur then declared their second innings after scoring 200 for the loss of three wickets and needing 307 to win, Coimbatore was bowled out after scoring 104, with Sumesh bagging six scalps this time.

Scores:

Kancheepuram 393/9 vs Tirupur 214 in 76.1 overs (R B Viswak 101, S David Allvin Nishanth 7/65).

Kancheepuram won on first innings lead.

Salem 236 & 15/2 in 6.5 overs vs Madurai 166 in 63.2 overs (T Sanjay 4/52, L Sonu Singh 4/57). Salem won on first innings lead.

Thiruvallur 157 & 200/3 in 40 overs (R Vivek 74*, A Magesh 58, R Raja Guru 43) vs Coimbatore 51 & 104 in 30.1 overs (Sumesh Ashok Kumar 6/28, S Taarakesh 3/51). Thiruvallur won by 202 runs.

Krishnagiri 209 & 61 in 27.1 overs (A Mohamed Faraz 4/20, R S Asubin 5/34) vs Kanyakumari 124 in 37.2 overs (N Shashantha Rajagopal 6/33) & 147/8 in 39.3 overs (S C Ashek Milton 61, V P Diran 4/60).

Kanyakumari won by 2 wickets.