Yogi Babu starrer ‘Gurkha’ promises a musical treat

Yogi Babu starrer Gurkha’s music brings together Sivakarthikeyan, Vignesh Shivn, Arunraja Kamaraj and GV Prakash

The audio launch took place in a grand manner yesterday in which eminent personalities of Tamil film industry including veteran playback singer SP Balasubramaniam and actor Siddarth took part.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, Vignesh Shivn and Arunraja Kamaraj have penned lyrics. In addition, music director GV Prakash and Arunraja Kamaraj have crooned a song each. Music is composed by Raj Aryan. Gurkha is written and directed by Sam Anton and is produced by 4 Monkeys Studio. Krishnan Vasant is handling cinematography with Ruben on editing.