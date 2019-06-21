Brother performs yagam at Chidambaram Temple for Rajini to become CM

Chennai: Whether Superstar Rajinikanth is making his political moves or not, his brother Sathyanarayana Rao is busy ensuring that he becomes the Chief Minister after the 2021 Assembly elections.

Today, Sathyanarayana Rao is said to have performed a special yagam at Chidambaram Natarajar Temple, seeking to propitiate Lord Siva to make Rajinikanth the Chief Minister of Tamilnadu in 2021.

According to reports, a number of Rajini fans also participated in the yagam.

Rajinikanth has been prevaricating on donning the role of politician for several decades now. His famous statement is that God will decide on when he should enter politics.

But he firmly announced on 31 December 2017 that he would be entering politics but again did not mention about forming a party or its launch.

Even during the recent 2019 general elections, he made it clear that he was not contesting it, but would float a party soon and “definitely” contest the 2021 Assembly elections.