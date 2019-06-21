Licence of 63 fuel pump outlets in TN penalised

Chennai: A special task force of the Tamilnadu labour department conducted inspections across the State to find out whether there were any short delivery in petrol pumps and tampering in the dispensing units at the outlets.

Following the inspections, dealership of 63 petrol bunks were found to be violating fuel dispensation and were subsequently suspended.

According to a media report, 256 outlets were were inspected. The dealership of 63 dealership was suspended and penal action is being initiated on them.

The department issued a list of measures to be followed by customers: One should make sure that the reading of the pump meter is zero when filling up fuel. Use the 5 litre stamped check measure to verify the fuel quantity delivered to them. Complaints can be made through the mobile application of Tamil Nadu Legal Metrology Complaint Tracking System for quick redressal.