Munugode MLA driven by reasons other than political: Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: A day after Congress MLA in Telangana Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was given show cause for his remarks against the party and its leadership, he slammed the State chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy for the party’s plight in the State – 12 of its 18 MLAs had joined the ruling TRS recently.

Responding to Reddy’s fresh accusation, Uttam Kumar said, “We can say something if someone goes (out of party) due to political reasons. What do we say if somebody has financial troubles I don’t comment if somebody is leaving is due to other problems. You know the reasons why he is leaving. They (reasons) have nothing to do with politics.”

The MLA from Munugode was given show cause notice by the Disciplinary Action Committee for blaming PCC president and AICC in-charge in State R C Khuntia over his poor leadership.

The committee had ordered him to give a reply within 10 days and that would face actions if he failed to do so. Once again yesterday, he lashed out at Uttam Kumar, saying that the latter had a match-fixing arrangement with the TRS.

“Because of the problem in leadership, Congress in Telangana is in this state. If you don’t take timely decisions… I said earlier that BJP is the alternative to TRS and I am saying this today also…Congress did not come to power in Telangana only because of the style of functioning of the PCC president,” he said speaking to reporters.