NGO Utkarsh to distribute 2.5 crore cloth bags in Tamilnadu

Chennai: One of the reasons that is stated by experts for the continuing use of plastic in Tamilnadu – despite the ban on single-use plastic since 1 January 2019 – is said to be lack of convenient alternatives.

To set this right, NGO Utkarsh Global Foundation has come up with a solution. It actually has twin advantage.

Utkarsh is said to distribute 2.5 crore cloth bags in the State. As per the ‘Say No to Plastic’ campaign of Tamilnadu, Utkarsh will be working with women from backward sections of the State to make 2.5 crore cloth bags.

It has teamed up with the Tamilnadu Pollution Control Board to distribute the bag to the people of the State.

Utkarsh Global Foundation president D R Londhe and his team announced this at a press conference in Chennai recently.