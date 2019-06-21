NIA questions computer technician in TN

Coimbatore: Based on an information provided by Mohammed Azharuddin, the mastermind of Tamilnadu IS module, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths yesterday questioned a computer technician over some hard disks seized from Azharuddin.

NIA had arrested Azharuddin on 12 June after he was found to be a Facebook friend of Sri Lanka Easter Sunday suicide bombing accused Zahran Hashim.

The technician, identified as Sinod, was interrogated and his statement recorded by the sleuths at his house over the hard disks given by Mohammed Azharuddin.