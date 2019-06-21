Prime Minister Modi urges people to practise yoga every day

Chennai: Urging people to take up yoga every day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined about 40,000 other enthusiasts to perform yoga this morning at Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

The Prime Minister, who performed various yogasanas (yoga postures), also appealed to people to take yoga to all sections of society.

He said yoga is above religion, caste, colour, gender and region, it is above everything. He delivered his address at the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi to mark the 5th International Day of Yoga. The Prime Minister had arrived in Ranchi Thursday night.

He expressed concern over young people becoming vulnerable to heart ailments, and advised that yoga can help prevent cardiac problems. This year’s theme for Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Heart’.

“Peace and harmony are related to yoga. People across the world must practise it,” said Modi.

While leaving the venue, Modi shook hands with several participants, including schoolchildren, who reached out to him over barricades.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually 21 June since 2015.