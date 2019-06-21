Road map for growth

President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to Parliament Thursday promises aplenty. He listed out the achievements of the NDA government and its plans ahead. He began the address stating that the massive mandate to the party will help it continue the developmental journey that started in 2014. He not just outlined the government’s goals over the next five years, but also elaborated on the welfare measures initiated in the past five years.

Equality for women, fighting terror and the country’s space programme besides removing practices like triple talaq formed the crux of his traditional address to the joint session of Parliament. Another major point of his address was his endorsement of ‘one nation, one polls’. He said it is the need of the hour and all parties should come together to take a positive step towards this initiative. He added that his government was working towards fulfilling hopes and aspirations of all sections of people and added that 2019 was very important for the Republic of India.

It is now action time. All his words should be translated into action. Be it the promise against recovering black money, creating employment opportunities or strengthening the economy, everything should be done on a war-footing. Efforts should be taken to strengthen rural India, increase productivity in the agricultural sector. People have reposed faith in the Modi government and the Prime Minister has to live up to their expectations.