Shruti Haasan to star in USA Network’s series ‘Treadstone’

Shruti Haasan has been roped in to be a part of USA Network’s upcoming series, Treadstone, which will be based on the Jason Bourne universe. The studio had reportedly ordered a pilot for the series in April this year. The series is now scheduled to go on floors in August.

Shruti will portray Nira Patel, a young woman in Delhi, whose waitress job serves as a cover for a dangerous double life as a trained assassin. The actor-musician will share screen space with Jeremy Irvine and Brian J Smith in the show, which recently started production in Budapest.

Actors Michelle Forbes, Patrick Fugit, Michael Gaston, and Tess Haubrich are also part of the cast.

Ben Smith, a producer of the Bourne franchise, has co-created the series with Tim Kring. The show will follow the fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone – the program that created superspy Jason Bourne, played by actor Matt Damon in the four films.