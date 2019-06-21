Telangana BJP MLA’s injury self-inflicted, say police

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Telangana after a row ensued between the police and BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh and his supporters yesterday after the latter tried to install 20-feet statue of freedom fighter Rani Avanti Bai at Jummerat Bazar area. A case of rioting against the MLA and others under relevant IPC sections was registered by the police.

Following this Raja Singh accused the police of attacking them at the time after resorting to lathi-charge and that he was hospitalised after sustaining serious head injuries. The BJP city unit later called for a bandh in Goshamahal, which is represented by the MLA.

However, the police denied the allegation. They said that Raja Singh’s injuries were self-inflicted. They said Raja Singh along with around 200 followers attempted to replace an old statue allegedly without permission. The State police also condemned the act and said it was in violation of law. “Raja Singh and his supporters manhandled our policemen in which a few of our policemen sustained minor bruises. It is surprising that Raja Singh today claims he was attacked by police and injured, but it is totally false,” DCP A R Srinivas was quoted as saying to reporters. The police also released a video which shows the MLA hitting his head with a stone-like object.

Reacting to this, State BJP president K Laxman said he would take the issue to the notice of party working president JP Nadda and slammed the ruling TRS government led by K Chandrasekar Rao for the incident. He questioned why the police got involved in the incident when no objection was raised by municipal authorities. Speaking to reporters, he said, “When MLA Raja Singh was installing the statue in its place, why this over-enthusiasm of the police? Why this discrimination? BJP severely condemns this… government is unable to digest the growing popularity of BJP in Telangana in recent times, not able to tolerate four BJP MPs winning.”

The Bjp leader further pointed out that last month when an AIMIM MLA was involved in demolishing a structure during road-widening in Hyderabad the police did not raise objection.

“Why this vindictiveness and discrimination for this government towards BJP leaders, MLAs and workers in recent times,” Laxman asked. He further attacked the TRS government by saying that the CM was not able to control the police or restrain its ally AIMIM.

Referring to the murder of a BJP worker in Mahabubnagar, Laxman said BJP would not fear even if the ruling side started politics of murder and indulged in threats.