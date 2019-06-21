Thank you dad, says Vikram’s son Dhruv

Dhruv Vikram’s debut movie Adithya Varma is nearing completion. The movie which is a remake of Arjun Reddy was initially dropped, and this disappointed Dhruv.

However, his father, Vikram is a doting dad, immediately assembled a new team to restart the shoot from scratch. Vikram also took care of the expense of the dropped film.

Seeing this support an emotional Dhruv wrote a long note on Instagram. “For showing up everyday, never giving up, always pushing me to do better, never allowing anyone to settle for less, keeping the vision alive, never losing sight of the bigger picture, never allowing me to lose hope, for giving me and making me ‘Adithya Varma‘, leaving no stone unturned, for always having my back and for teaching me everything you have and continue to. None of this would have been possible without you. Someone asked me where your name was in the teaser after he knew how much of yourself you gave for this film everyday… I said it’s right behind mine and everything I do. Belated happy Father’s Day Appa. I hope I do you proud.”