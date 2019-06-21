TN water crisis: Officials review situation in 7 districts

Coimbatore: In the wake of severe water crisis in the State, Tamilnadu Water and Drainage Board (TWAD) held a meeting to review the situation in seven districts yesterday.

The meeting was convened by TWAd managing director C N Maheswaran. TWAD officials from Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Salem, Namakkal and Karur districts took part in it.

According to media reports, Maheswaran suggested to the officials about organising meetings to create awareness among the public on the importance, management and judicious use of water in the State.

He further noted that 60 per cent lesser rain was received this year, and so Corporations to Gram Panchayat-level officials should take water from the surplus regions and distribute it to the ones facing scarcity.

Repairs of broken pipelines and motor for pumping water must be done on a war-footing to help people during the crisis. Officials must also ensure that drinking water is reached to the most remote areas in the region, said Maheswaran.