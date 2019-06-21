TNYTF honours 6 achievers on P Kakkan’s 110 birth anniversary

Madurai: Taking part in a meeting on social cohesion conducted by Tamil Nadu Young Thinkers’ Forum (TNYTF) in association with P Kakkan Memorial Trust at Thumbaipatti, Madras High Court Judge Justice G R Swaminathan said in present times, relevance of late leaders like Dr Ambedkar and P Kakkan and spiritual master Ramanujacharya was important.

Advocating societal integration, the judge asked if one could today spot a leader like former State Minister P Kakkan (1909-1981). He was a freedom fighter and Gandhian and served in the Congress government in the State between 1957 and 67 and was known for his simplicity and work for the rural poor and Dalits.

Nearly a millenium ago, spiritual master Ramanuja had opened up the doors of spirituality to everyone. He had also batted for the downtrodden and oppressed sections of the society.

The meeting was held on Kakkan’s 110th birth anniversary and draw contemporary lessons from his life. Ramanujacharya-Ambedkar Award was given to six achievers in various fields coming from marginalised communities: The awardees included social activist and transwoman M Nila and social worker for equitable education for Dalit and tribal children M Dhamodharan. Former CSIR scientist and former village panchayat president, R Elango received the P Kakkan Lifetime Achievement Award.

Actress Gautami Tadimala also took part in the event. She said that each one of the achievers were examples of how to overcome adversity and create one’s own unique identity.