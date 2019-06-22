‘Bigg Boss 3’ begins tomorrow

Chennai: Bigg Boss 3 is all set to begin tomorrow. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the show took the digital platform by storm by trending across India for the last two seasons.

The reality show is set to get bigger with each season. This season is launching with the tagline, ‘Ithu verum show alla namma life’ (This is not just a show, it’s our life). The tagline suggests that every contestant and their nature is nothing but a reflection of our own self.

The Bigg Boss house is erected in EVP film city, Chennai. The show will be aired at 8 pm tomorrow and there after will be telecast every day at 9.30 pm.