Jayam Ravi begins shooting for his 25th movie

The pooja for Jayam Ravi’s 25th movie was held recently. This will be the actor’s 16th year in the film industry.

Directed by V Lakshman, Nidhi Agarwal will be playing the female lead. Music will be by D Imman.

The movie is produced by Sujatha Vijaykumar on behalf of Home Movie Makers.

The production house tweeted, “We kickstarted our #JR25Pooja with our very own @actor_jayamravi on his spl day marking 16 successful years! We wish him the very best! #JR25 Starring @AgerwalNidhhi‬ ‪Dir by @dirlakshman Music by @immancomposer Prod by @sujataa_hmm #16YearsOfJayamRavi @onlynikil @shiyamjack While giving a successful farewell to his 16th year.”

Lyrics will be by Thamarai and Madan Karky. The movie will also have Ronit Roy, Saranya, Thambi Ramaiya, Radha Ravi, Sathish among others in the cast.