Motorola launches one vision smartphone at Rs 19,999

Chennai: Smartphone maker Motorola has launched the one vision at Rs 19,999.

A release said the smartphone sports the first 21:9 CinemaVision display with an in-screen camera. It has a 6.3 inch Full HD+ display, a 48 MP sensor with OIS and Night Vision 4 mode, along with a 25 MP selfie camera with quad-pixel technology.

The device comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box, with a storage capacity of 128GB expandable up to 512GB. It also has an octa-core Exynos 9609 processor clocked at 2.2 GHz, 4D Corning Gorilla Glass and a 3,500 mAh battery.

To be available on sale from 27 June at 12 noon on Flipkart, the mobile also comes with cashback offers.