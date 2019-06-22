Sony’s lightweight earphones priced from Rs 2,490

Chennai: Sony India has announced that WI-C310 and WI-C200 in-ear headphones will be the latest additions to its wireless neck-band style headphones at Rs 2,990 and Rs 2,490, respectively.

Available for sale today, the firm claims the products deliver dynamic audio performance with deep bass and has a battery life up to 15 hours. It also comes with a quick charge function that will see 10 minutes of charging add 60 minutes of playback time.

The headphones come with a built-in microphone and are compatible with Google Assistant and Siri, said a release, adding that they weigh only 15g.