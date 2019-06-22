Team India’s travails

India’s World Cup campaign in England has been progressing well. The Men in Blue have managed comfortable wins against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. Their match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Kohli & his boys are undefeated so far in the tournament. When all things seems to go well, came injuries to couple of their key players. Shikar Dhawan is ruled out of the tournament with a broken thumb while pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar suffering from hamstring injury may not be playing the next couple of matches.

The thinktank has a lot of work to do. KL Rahul opening with Rohit Sharma played a wonderful knock against Pakistan. He was comfortable and looked set for a big innings when he was out unfortunately to a slower. Hopes are high on for he is expected to continue the good run in the rest of the tournament. With Rohit Sharma already managing a couple of hundreds, Rahul has to stay at the crease and help his play freely.

Bhuvl’s hamstring injury meant Mohammad Shami taking his place in the eleven. He has been good in the recent past not just opening the overs but at the death too. He has to prove his critics that he is a perfect replacement for Bhuvi. With Rishabh Pant drafted in the squad following Dhawan’s injury, one hopes that he gets his chance soon and go on to pile runs as he did in IPL recently. With still three more weeks for the tournament to end, onus is on Indians to continue their good run and repeat the magic of 1983.