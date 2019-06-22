Temporary changes in train timings

Chennai: Southern Railway has decided to make temporary changes in train services from 22 to 26 June, due to line block and power block in Chennai – Arakkonam section at Pattabiram E Depot yard for replacement of electro-mechanical signalling arrangements.

According to a press release, train (43791) Velacheri-Pattabiram E Depot EMU local leaving Velacheri at 8.20 am on 24, 25 and 26 June will be short terminated at Pattabiram and will run as train (43110) from Pattabiram to MMC leaving Pattbiram at 10.39 am on 24, 25 and 26 June.

Train (43793) Velacheri-Pattabiram E Depot EMU local leaving Velacheri at 9.15 am on 24, 25 and 26 June will be short terminated at Pattabiram and will run as train number 43112 from Pattabiram to MMC leaving Pattbiram at 11.34 am on 24, 25 and 26 June.

Train (43751) Velacheri- Pattabiram E Depot EMU local leaving Velacheri at 8.20 am on 23 June will be short terminated at Pattabiram and will run as train (43110) from Pattabiram to MMC leaving Pattbiram at 10.39 am on 23 June.

Train (43753) Velacheri-Pattabiram E Depot EMU local leaving Velacheri at 9.15 am on 23 June will be short terminated at Pattabiram and will run as train (43112) from Pattabiram to MMC leaving Pattbiram at 11.34 am on 23 June.