TN likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in next 2 days: Met dept

Chennai: The Met Department yesterday said favourable atmospheric conditions are likely to bring light to moderate rainfall in isolated places in Tamilnadu and the union territory of Puducherry in the next two days.

There has been a reduction in the heatwave conditions, it said and credited the northward movement of the south west monsoon for it. “Due to favourable atmospheric conditions, in the next two days, there are chances of light to moderate rainfall in isolated places in Tamilnadu and Puducherry,” Deputy Director General of Meteorology of Regional Meteorological Centre, S Balachandran told reporters.

Chennai and its suburbs, which are reeling under acute water scarcity, would also receive some amount of rainfall, he said. He said the heat wave phenomenon had intensified as the movement of the south west monsoon northwards was blocked all these days and there had also been lesser cloud cover.

“Now the monsoon has begun moving northwards and has resulted in a reduction in temperature,” he added. For over two weeks, Tamilnadu and Puducherry had experienced heat wave conditions, with temperatures soaring up to 42 degrees Celsius. However, there was some relief as in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am yesterday, the State and the union territory received moderate rainfall in isolated places, with Meenambakkam in the city recording 3 cm.