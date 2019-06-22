Vishnu Vishal’s 18th movie is written by Vijay Sethupathi

The shooting of Vishnu Vishal’s 18th movie is all set to begin. Sharing the screen with him is Vikranth who will also be seen as a protagonist.

The movie is written by Vijay Sethupathi and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

VV18 is directed by Sanjeev who is Vikrant’s brother and produced by Anand Joy.

The movie will be about sports, and it has been rumored to be based on the football culture in North Chennai. The rest of the cast and crew of this movie will be out soon.

This is not the first time that Vijay Sethupathi is writing scripts he has penned dialogues for Orange Mittai and Thaaka Thaaka.