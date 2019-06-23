G2 plans IPO to expand global footprint

Chennai: Business software marketplace G2 is planning for an IPO to expand its global presence. G2 is a IT buyers platform where they can discover and buy software and avail of service to solve specific issues.

“We’ve raised funds and acquired companies. Also, we are now financially in a good position. G2 is looking at IPO as the next phase of its growth,” G2 co-founder and president, Tim Handorf said.

The company is excited to grow with its office in Bengaluru known for its technology innovation and talent, he said and added that the city is a perfect place for G2 to expand its footprint to help businesses

The company provides customers and people’s reviews and compares them with competitors. There are more than 7.85 lakh independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than three million buyers each month on the company’s platform, Handorf said.

It is spread across nearly one lakh products in over 1,000 categories, he said.