HelpAge India organises Elders Day fete in city

HelpAge India at Kilpauk is a non-government organisation working for the cause and care of the disadvantaged older people.

To mark the ‘World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD)’, it released National wide report on elder abuse in India, role of family, challenges & responses & also re-launched the ‘HelpAge SO’ App (Save our Seniors).

The event started with the inaugural program on 14 June at 10 am. T Sundaramoorthy, Deputy Secretary, Tamilnadu State Legal Services Authority was the chief guest and released the report.

V Balakrishnan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Railways) was the guest of honour and received the first copy of the report. Adhilakshmi Logamurthy, Advocate/Secretary, Women Lawyer Association, High Court Madras, has administered the pledge ‘My parent My Responsibility’.

HelpAge has a positive impact on the lives of over 10 million senior citizens and their families. Its approach is holistic as it provides for immediate relief as well as sustainable improvement in the lives of the destitute elderly.

For further details, contact 98417 13671.