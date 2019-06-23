ICF School holds reunion for 1981 batch

Chennai: The alumni of ICF School studied in 1981 batch had their second re-union at Ambica Empire in Vadapalani, Chennai, recently. Around 40 of them had attend the meet.

Their teacher and mentor Padmanaban and Manjula Padmanaban were the guests of honour. His message to old students was “do your duty with pleasure but don’t bother about the results.”

Many from this batch have excelled in their own fields be it in defence, research, medicine, banking, railways, teaching, private and public sector and have made their alma mater proud.

Speaking to News Today, S Sreekumar, an alumni, said, “As a good start to give back to the mother earth, saplings were distributed. After some interaction, lunch and games they dispersed with loads of memories to cherish until the next re-union.”