Nadigar Sangam polls: Entire process being videographed

Chennai: The crucial elections to South India Film Artistes Association aka Nadigar Sangam at a private school in Mylapore, today, saw brisk voter turnout.

Amidst tight police security, actors and actresses thronged in large numbers to elect the office-bearers. Over 400 policemen led by two Assistant Commissioners maintained strict vigil. With the venue for elections decided at the last minute on Saturday night following a High Court order, all arrangements were made on a war-footing.

Being held under the supervision of retired Judge Padmanabhan, a total of 3,161 artistes are expected to caste their votes that include postal ballots.

The polling was videographed and aired on a giant screen. All vehicles of Nadigar Sangam members, who arrive to cast their votes, were thoroughly checked.

Public address systems were kept at several places to inform them of all arrangements. Mobile phones were not allowed inside the polling booth.

Polling began at 7.30 am this morning after last minute checks. There was serpentine queue outside the booth.

Traffic was hit in Mylapore as film artistes made a bee line to cast their vote early in the day.

The election witnesses a direct fight between Nasser-Vishal’s Pandavar Ani and Bhagyaraj-Ishari Ganesh’s Swami Sankaradas Ani.

There was plenty of action leading to the polls. On Wednesday, Registrar of Societies announced that the elections scheduled on 23 June has been cancelled. It said it needed time to enquire those who were suspended or dismissed from the association for various reasons and have no right to vote. “Since it may take some time, the election process would be stopped till then,” it added.

Meanwhile Vishal filed an emergency petition with Madras Court challenging the Registrar of Societies’ announcement to cancel elections. Hearing their representations, Justice P D Audikesavalu passed an interim order, permitting the association to conduct the elections as scheduled. The Judge, however, directed that the results of the elections shall not be declared till 8 July.

This morning, Swami Sankaradas Ani led by Bhakiyaraj arrived at the venue clad in red shirts. They were seen supervising all arrangements, while Nasser and team in white shirts received members who had come to vote.

Among those who came early in the morning to cast their votes include veteran actress K R Vijaya, actresses Khushbu, Gayathri Raghuram, Sangeetha, Kovai Sarala, Ambika, Raha, Poornima Bhagyaraj, actors Vijay, Suriya, Senthil, Vivek, Prakashraj, Arya, Krish, Nandha among others.