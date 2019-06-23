Residents worried over open EB box at Chennai locality

Chennai: In Anna Nagar West, Chennai, people walk on inner streets of Imayam Colony with fear of getting electrocuted due to uncovered electric junction boxes. There are many such boxes located in front of many houses without proper doors or fencing.

Speaking to News Today, Vettri, a resident of Imayam Colony said, “We are scared to walk on these streets because of open junction boxes here. Sometime, we see wire that catch fire. On many occasions, we approached Tamilnadu Electricity Board. But they have not yet taken any action to find a permanent solution.”

“There are 150 houses in our colony. We are afraid to send our children out to play because of open junction boxes. We insist TNEB to cover these boxes proper doors and install a new transformer separately for our colony,” he added.

“More than 100 houses have got three phase lines. Many of them using air conditioners. Due to overload, the wires connected to junction box catches fire. After repair works, the TNEB staff fail to close it properly,” said Vettri.

He also mentioned that often, they witness power-cuts due to overload. “When we approach local EB office, the staff ask us to opt for three phase service. To get this service, we have to pay deposits to TNEB. The cost of materials and labour charge will burn a hole in our pocket.”

Echoing the same, Senthil, who lives in the locality, said, “They should remember that prevention is better than cure. Prompt action should be taken before any tragedy happens.”

“Frequent power-cuts in summer worry us. We stay awake for long. We want officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply,” he adds. Several complaints to authorities concerned have fallen on deaf ears, he added.