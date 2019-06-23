Retired top cop in Chennai gives valuable tips to parents

Chennai: Safety of children is the need of the hour, with crimes against them growing everywhere. People have to take care of their wards and keep a watch on them when they play on streets and go out. Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, S Subramaniyan, a resident of Panneer Nagar, shares with News Today his experience in safeguarding children.

“My request to schools and parents is to teach road safety to children. I have seen many students riding bicycles and bikes on main roads of Mugappair and Anna Nagar. Busy stretches like Ambattur Industrial Estate Road, Thiruvalluvar Salai, Mugappair West Main Road and Eri Scheme First Main Road are risky spots. Sometime, they even move on wrong direction without knowing the danger for them and others.”

He further states, “Many mishaps have taken place on Thiruvalluvar Salai and Ambattur Industrial Estate Road. Cases like a lorry hitting a girl and a boy trying to overtake a bus meeting with accident happen due to ignorance of road safety. Parents allowing their children to ride bikes is one of the major reasons for accidents. I watched few school students riding triples in two-wheeler along with friends risking their lives.”

“Recently, I saw a girl playing near a burning stove with boiling oil on a vessel in a chips shop. Her parents were busy speaking on their mobiles. No one watched the child. If the child playfully touches or pushes the vessel, what will happen? I immediately get down from vehicle and took the child to safer place. Parents who noticed my action came to me immediately. I advised them to take care of their child rather speaking on mobile. I also warned the shopkeeper to install the stove in a fenced place and keep an eye around it,” the retired policeman says.

